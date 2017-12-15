Tyrod Taylor Will Start for Bills vs. Dolphins

Tyrod Taylor is playing this weekend after recovering from a knee injury. 

By Dan Gartland
December 15, 2017

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start on Sunday against the Dolphins, head coach Sean McDermott announced

Taylor missed last week’s snow-filled win over the Colts with a knee injury and Nathan Peterman got the start. Peterman was concussed and replaced by Joe Webb, the receiver/special teamer who hadn’t thrown a pass since 2011. 

Peterman is still in the concussion protocol, though he did practice fully on Thursday. If Peterman is not cleared in time for Sunday’s game Webb will be the backup quarterback. 

Sunday’s game is a crucial one for the Bills, who are currently clinging to the final AFC Wild Card spot. Buffalo is 7–6 and holds the No. 6 seed by virtue of tiebreakers over the Chargers and Ravens. A Dolphins (6–7) win would could also improve Miami’s slim playoff hopes, though the Fins would need a lot of help to slip into the postseason. 

