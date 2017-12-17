After his Bengals team was dominated from start to finish in a 34-7 loss to the Vikings, Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis denied a report that he had decided to leave the team after this season.

"No," Lewis told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero when asked after the game if he did indeed plan to part ways with Cincinnati after the season. "It's the same report you've been reporting on all season."

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported Sunday morning that Lewis had decided to call it quits after this, his 15th season at the helm of the Bengals. Sunday's loss dropped the Bengals to 5-9 on the season and officially eliminated them from playoff contention.

Lewis has a 123-112-3 record in his 15 season in Cincinnati. He has guided the Bengals to the postseason seven times, including a five year streak from 2011-15, but he's failed to win a single playoff game during his tenure. The seven postseason losses are the most ever for a coach who has never won a playoff game.

Lewis was hired by the Bengals in 2003 and is the second-longest tenured head coach with a team behind Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Lewis' contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The contracts for several other assistant coaches will also expire at the end of the year.