Bengals Coach Marvin Lewis Denies Report He'll Leave Team After Season

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Lewis had decided to leave the team after this year.

By Daniel Rapaport
December 17, 2017

After his Bengals team was dominated from start to finish in a 34-7 loss to the Vikings, Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis denied a report that he had decided to leave the team after this season. 

"No," Lewis told NFL.com's Tom Pelissero when asked after the game if he did indeed plan to part ways with Cincinnati after the season. "It's the same report you've been reporting on all season." 

ESPN's Adam Schefter originally reported Sunday morning that Lewis had decided to call it quits after this, his 15th season at the helm of the Bengals. Sunday's loss dropped the Bengals to 5-9 on the season and officially eliminated them from playoff contention. 

Lewis has a 123-112-3 record in his 15 season in Cincinnati. He has guided the Bengals to the postseason seven times, including a five year streak from 2011-15, but he's failed to win a single playoff game during his tenure. The seven postseason losses are the most ever for a coach who has never won a playoff game. 

Lewis was hired by the Bengals in 2003 and is the second-longest tenured head coach with a team behind Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Lewis' contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The contracts for several other assistant coaches will also expire at the end of the year.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters