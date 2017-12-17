Sunday's hyped matchup between the Steelers and the Patriots didn't disappoint, ending in a wild finish that prompted social media to explode.

The win gets the Patriots to 11-3 and puts them in first place in the AFC, as they now have the tiebreaker over the Steelers, who are now also 11-3. The win also clinched the AFC East title for New England.

While plenty of users offered their hot takes, some players also weighed in.

Here are their responses:

Man that’s some bull shit that was a catch man. I don’t give a damn what anyone say. #NEvsPIT — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) December 18, 2017

Here's the rest of the social media roundup:

It's not a #patriots win without 39,837 heartattacks. — Philip Gilpin Jr (@PhilipGilpinJr) December 18, 2017

Apparently you have to maintain possession of the ball through the post game press conference and the drive home to complete a catch in the nfl. #steelers won that game — Philip Icuss (@Phil_Icuss) December 18, 2017

Guys! I think I figured out the @nfl catch rule finally!



It’s pretty simple-



Does it help the Patriots?- it’s a catch.



Does it hurt the patriots?- it’s not a catch. #SNF#Steelers — Riley O'Brien (@Riley_RJO) December 18, 2017

I’m just happy to see Tom Brady finally have something go his way. — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 18, 2017

2018 new NFL catch rule... a player must catch the ball turn around 4 times sit down and play Beethoven's 5th Symphony for a completion #Steelers #goodcatch — Jim Tusing (@jtusebuilder) December 18, 2017

Of course it moved! That's what happens when an impact happens. Giant dude holding a ball hitting the ground. Things move. Such an obvious catch. My good god. I am a huge patriots fan but come on. That's insane. Sorry #Steelers. You deserved this win. — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) December 18, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger trying to get out of the Steelers stadium after the game.

#NEvsPIT #Patriots #Steelers https://t.co/aApCF02jQP — Cameron Ghost (@coolghost101) December 18, 2017