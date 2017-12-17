Twitter Reacts to Ending of Patriots–Steelers Game

It was a wild finish at Heinz Field sees the Patriots escape with a 27-24 win.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 17, 2017

Sunday's hyped matchup between the Steelers and the Patriots didn't disappoint, ending in a wild finish that prompted social media to explode. 

The win gets the Patriots to 11-3 and puts them in first place in the AFC, as they now have the tiebreaker over the Steelers, who are now also 11-3. The win also clinched the AFC East title for New England.

While plenty of users offered their hot takes, some players also weighed in. 

Here are their responses:

Here's the rest of the social media roundup:

 

NFL

