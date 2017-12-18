The Winter Meetings have ended and this MLB offseason has picked up steam. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news:

• There is some doubt that Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos would approve of a deal that sends Manny Machado to the division rival New York Yankees. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto says he would not mind being traded to another team. The 26-year-old has spent the first four years of his career in Miami. He hit .278 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs last season. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• Realmuto isn't the only Marlins player who is unhappy about the recent front office moves. Christian Yelich is planning on having a discussion with the team about its recent decisions. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Twins are optimistic about their hopes of possibly signing free agent ace Yu Darvish. (LaVelle E. Neal III, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

This post will continue to be updated as buzz picks up with possible trades and signings.