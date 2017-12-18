MLB Rumors: JT Realmuto Requested A Trade From Marlins

All the latest news after the 2017 Winter Meetings and ahead of the holidays.

By Chris Chavez
December 18, 2017

The Winter Meetings have ended and this MLB offseason has picked up steam. Be sure to check in here regularly for the latest rumors, news and moves around the league.

Here is the latest news:

• There is some doubt that Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos would approve of a deal that sends Manny Machado to the division rival New York Yankees. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto says he would not mind being traded to another team. The 26-year-old has spent the first four years of his career in Miami. He hit .278 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs last season. (Craig Mish, Sirius XM)

• Realmuto isn't the only Marlins player who is unhappy about the recent front office moves. Christian Yelich is planning on having a discussion with the team about its recent decisions. (Jerry Crasnick, ESPN.com)

• The Minnesota Twins are optimistic about their hopes of possibly signing free agent ace Yu Darvish. (LaVelle E. Neal III, Minneapolis Star-Tribune)

This post will continue to be updated as buzz picks up with possible trades and signings.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters