Tom Brady Addresses Questions About Personal Trainer Alex Guerrero

Tom Brady deflected questions about his personal trainer Alex Guerrero on Friday.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 22, 2017

Tom Brady deflected questions about his personal trainer Alex Guerrero on Friday after the Boston Globe report that head coach Bill Belichick was restricting Guerrero's access to players, including Brady.

Guerrero had previously been given free reign to fly on Patriots charters to road games, access to the sidelines during all games and an office next to the locker room at Gillette Stadium.

Brady said he has enough to think about besides Guerrero's presence on the sidelines. There was then a tense exchange between him and a reporter who asked about Brady's reaction to when Belichick told him.

"I don't really agree with your question, so I don't know what you're talking about. How do you know what he said?" Brady said.

Brady was also asked if the situation had put a strain on his relationship with Belichick to which he said no.

Guerrero can still train players at the TB12 Center adjacent to the stadium. That work at TB12 involves many of the non-traditional training methods Brady believes are responsible for his longevity.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters