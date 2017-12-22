Tom Brady deflected questions about his personal trainer Alex Guerrero on Friday after the Boston Globe report that head coach Bill Belichick was restricting Guerrero's access to players, including Brady.

Guerrero had previously been given free reign to fly on Patriots charters to road games, access to the sidelines during all games and an office next to the locker room at Gillette Stadium.

Brady said he has enough to think about besides Guerrero's presence on the sidelines. There was then a tense exchange between him and a reporter who asked about Brady's reaction to when Belichick told him.

"I don't really agree with your question, so I don't know what you're talking about. How do you know what he said?" Brady said.

Tom Brady addresses Alex Guerrero's revoked access and his relationship with Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/72HwbobMyp — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) December 22, 2017

Brady was also asked if the situation had put a strain on his relationship with Belichick to which he said no.

Guerrero can still train players at the TB12 Center adjacent to the stadium. That work at TB12 involves many of the non-traditional training methods Brady believes are responsible for his longevity.