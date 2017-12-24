The Cleveland Browns are on the clock!

The Browns dropped to 0–15 with a 20–3 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field but secured the No. 1 overall pick for the 2018 NFL draft.

Cleveland could have two top-five draft picks because they also own the Texans' pick for the upcoming draft due to a 2017 draft day trade. The Browns had the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft and selected defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M.

The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on New Year's Eve and look to avoid finishing the year 0–16. The 2008 Detroit Lions are the last NFL team to finish the year without a win.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who many consider could be the No. 1 pick in the draft, has reservations about turning professional if the Browns would draft him. Rosen reportedly prefers a more stable franchise like the New York Giants.

The 2018 NFL draft will be held on April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.