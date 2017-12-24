Browns Secure No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick After Dropping To 0–15

The Browns have the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

By Chris Chavez
December 24, 2017

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock!

The Browns dropped to 0–15 with a 20–3 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field but secured the No. 1 overall pick for the 2018 NFL draft. 

Cleveland could have two top-five draft picks because they also own the Texans' pick for the upcoming draft due to a 2017 draft day trade. The Browns had the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft and selected defensive end Myles Garrett out of Texas A&M.

The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on New Year's Eve and look to avoid finishing the year 0–16. The 2008 Detroit Lions are the last NFL team to finish the year without a win. 

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen, who many consider could be the No. 1 pick in the draft, has reservations about turning professional if the Browns would draft him. Rosen reportedly prefers a more stable franchise like the New York Giants.

The 2018 NFL draft will be held on April 26 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters