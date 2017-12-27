Police in Tampa are investigating a Christmas Eve crash in which an abandoned Chevy Silverado, which is registered to Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, was involved in a car accident on Christmas Eve, according to Mike Garafalo of the NFL Network.

The Silverado struck a tree but an investigation is underway after the driver fled the scene. Police found two .38 caliber bullets in the car. The bullets are legal in Florida. Authorities also discovered 6.3 grams of marijuana, which would be considered a misdemeanor.

Jackson was not driving the car. The driver has not been identified but Jackson passed along a name to the police. Jackson did not assist the police in helping get the driver back to the scene. The vehicle was impounded.

"It was a friend of DeSean's who borrowed his car while he was out of town," a representative for Jackson told the NFL Network. "None of what was in the car was his obviously. He's dealing with the person that was using it without his knowledge privately. The incident is being handled."

No arrests have been made.

The Buccaneers issued the following statement:

"We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation."

Jackson, 31, is finishing up his first season as a member of the Buccaneers. He signed a three-year deal worth $33.5 million last March.

In 2014, Jackson said that he is not a member of a gang and denied any report that he belonged to a gang. He was cut by the Eagles in March 2014 when the team reportedly uncovered information about his off-field connections and activities. Jackson did tell ESPN that he still associated with "certain people" from his neighborhood in Los Angeles.