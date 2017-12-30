Giants New GM Dave Gettleman Begins Cleaning House By Firing Marc Ross, Waiving Bobby Hart

The Giants new general manager Dave Gettleman has already started cleaning house.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 30, 2017

The Giants new general manager Dave Gettleman has already started cleaning house Saturday by firing a top executive and waiving offensive lineman Bobby Hart. 

Gettleman fired vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross, who had been with the Giants since 2007. 

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers also will not be playing Sunday, as first reported by NJ Media's Dan Duggan.

Hart and Flowers had reportedly checked out and were ready for the season to end, ESPN reported

Former Giant Geoff Schwartz tweeted about the news and Hart responded in a now deleted tweet. 

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs also tweeted his support of Gettleman. 

The shakeup comes during a 2–13 season. New York plays Washington on Sunday. 

