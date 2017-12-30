The Giants new general manager Dave Gettleman has already started cleaning house Saturday by firing a top executive and waiving offensive lineman Bobby Hart.

Gettleman fired vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross, who had been with the Giants since 2007.

Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers also will not be playing Sunday, as first reported by NJ Media's Dan Duggan.

Hart and Flowers had reportedly checked out and were ready for the season to end, ESPN reported.

Former Giant Geoff Schwartz tweeted about the news and Hart responded in a now deleted tweet.

Can always tell the character of someone in times of adversity. Here's @IGotHart accusing me of "quitting on the team" when I broke my leg for the 2nd time in 364 days. Played 3 games that season without feeling in my foot, but showed up every Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SNTt7cTsKO — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 30, 2017

Giants running back Brandon Jacobs also tweeted his support of Gettleman.

My guy Dave Gettleman!! He knows what it takes, Giant attitude and personality. I love it!! — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) December 30, 2017

The shakeup comes during a 2–13 season. New York plays Washington on Sunday.