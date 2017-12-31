Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown to Sit vs. Browns; Landry Jones to Start at QB

All three members of the Steelers' "Killer B's" will be sit for the Week 17 matchup vs. Cleveland. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 31, 2017

In their quest to secure their only win of the season, the Cleveland Browns got a break: The Steelers' "Killer B's" trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will all sit for the Week 17 matchup at Heinz Field. Landry Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, will start in Roethlisberger's place.

Roethlisberger and Bell are more or less healthy scratches, as both players suited up and played in last week's 34-6 win over the Texans. Brown, on the other hand, injured his calf in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 16 loss to the Patriots and was ruled out of the Texans game. He is expected to be back for the playoffs. 

Pittsburgh has clinched a first-round bye but could secure the AFC's number one seed with a win and a New England loss to the Jets. 

The Steelers opened as a 14-point favorite over the winless Browns, but news that the three stars will not start has shifted the line to Pittsburgh -6.

