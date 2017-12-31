In their quest to secure their only win of the season, the Cleveland Browns got a break: The Steelers' "Killer B's" trio of Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will all sit for the Week 17 matchup at Heinz Field. Landry Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft, will start in Roethlisberger's place.

Not a huge secret at this point, but Steelers players have been told QB Ben Roethlisberger and RB Le'Veon Bell will NOT play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Browns and that Landry Jones will start at QB. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 31, 2017

Roethlisberger and Bell are more or less healthy scratches, as both players suited up and played in last week's 34-6 win over the Texans. Brown, on the other hand, injured his calf in the first half of Pittsburgh's Week 16 loss to the Patriots and was ruled out of the Texans game. He is expected to be back for the playoffs.

Pittsburgh has clinched a first-round bye but could secure the AFC's number one seed with a win and a New England loss to the Jets.

The Steelers opened as a 14-point favorite over the winless Browns, but news that the three stars will not start has shifted the line to Pittsburgh -6.