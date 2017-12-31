The Bills had done everything they could to keep their playoff hopes alive when they left the field Sunday.

With a 22-16 win over the Dolphins, Buffalo needed the Ravens to lose if it was going to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999. So after their game was over, the Bills and their fans all became Bengals fans.

As Baltimore held on to a three-point lead late in the game, the Bengals had one last chance to steal the game and send Buffalo to the playoffs. On a fourth-and-12 with less than a minute remaining, Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard game-winning touchdown that sent the Bills and their fans into a frenzy.

When you find out you made the playoffs. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/YAWXsNMxOK — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

It doesn't get any better than this.



Kyle Williams, you're headed to the playoffs. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/SBQHGyPZGT — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

Here's a look at some Bills fans who were watching from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

To say thank you for helping end their 17-year playoff drought, the Bills decided they will send the Bengals wings.