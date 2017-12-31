Watch: Bills and Bills Fans Go Wild Celebrating Bengals' Game-Winning Score Against Ravens

The Bills and their fans are celebrating like it's 1999.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 31, 2017

The Bills had done everything they could to keep their playoff hopes alive when they left the field Sunday.

With a 22-16 win over the Dolphins, Buffalo needed the Ravens to lose if it was going to make the playoffs for the first time since 1999. So after their game was over, the Bills and their fans all became Bengals fans.

As Baltimore held on to a three-point lead late in the game, the Bengals had one last chance to steal the game and send Buffalo to the playoffs. On a fourth-and-12 with less than a minute remaining, Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard game-winning touchdown that sent the Bills and their fans into a frenzy.

Here's a look at some Bills fans who were watching from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

To say thank you for helping end their 17-year playoff drought, the Bills decided they will send the Bengals wings.

