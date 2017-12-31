Sunday’s game in Philadelphia is the second-coldest home game in Eagles history, with a temperature at kickoff of 17 degrees. That’s bad enough for the guys on offense on defense, but it’s even worse for the specialists like punter Donnie Jones who spend long stretches on the bench. It’s also Week 17 and the Eagles have nothing to play for, so you can forgive the players if they’re sleepwalking a bit and, say, walk out on the field wearing their sweatpants.

If this was last week, when the Eagles wore all-black uniforms, no one would have even noticed.

Despite Jones’s panicked disrobing, though, he was still able to pin Dallas inside the 5 on that kick.