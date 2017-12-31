Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has emerged as a favorite to be the next Giants head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. He is expected to interview for the position next week, when the Eagles will have a bye before hosting an NFC Divisional Round playoff game.

Schwartz, 51, previously coached the Lions from 2009-13, going 29-51 and leading Detroit to the playoffs once in his five seasons at the helm.

The 2-13 Giants fired Ben McAdoo after a Week 13 loss to the Raiders, shortly after McAdoo presided over a decision to start Geno Smith at quarterback and end Eli Manning's streak of consecutive starts at 2010. Steve Spagnuolo has since served as interim head coach.

Just one year after going 10-6 and making the playoffs in McAdoo's first year, this has been a dysfunctional season for the Giants. New York has been at the center of a number of scandals and were widely criticized for the handling of the Manning situation. Most recently, the team suspended 2016 first-round pick Eli Apple for conduct detrimental to the team.

Giants owner John Mara has said the team will prioritize previous coaching experience in its head coaching search, and Schwartz certainly qualifies.

A loss in Week 17 would guarantee the Giants the second overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Schwartz was fired by the Lions after going 7-9 in 2013 and served as the Bills' defensive coordinator in 2014. In Buffalo, Schwartz's defense was the NFL's best statistically, but he was not retained when Rex Ryan took over for Doug Marrone after the season. Schwartz became the Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2016, and his unit is fifth in yards allowed and sixth in scoring defense this year.