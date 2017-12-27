The Giants' Landon Collins apologized Wednesday for alluding to teammate Eli Apple as a "cancer" on Tuesday during an interview with "The Michael Kay Show" on ESPN New York radio.

Collins tweeted that he met with interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo and Apple, apologizing for what he said.

I met with Coach Spags and Eli this morning and I apologized for the things I said yesterday. I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him 💯@EliApple13 — LANDON COLLINS (@TheHumble_21) December 27, 2017

Bob Wischusen was filling in Tuesday and asked Collins about how he would self scout the year and what went wrong with the guys at corner.

"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is,"Collins said. "That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, (Rodgers-Cromartie) and (Jenkins), I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do.

"But that first pick ... he's a cancer."

Apple has been struggling this season — a film session blow-up, his mother’s brain surgery and a hip injury — and has been benched multiple times.

Collins was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The two have been back and forth with each other with Collins saying he had a conversation with Apple about his professionalism and personal struggles, while Apple denied the conversation happened, according to NJ Media.

The Giants (2–13) play the Redskins on Sunday.