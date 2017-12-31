NFL Week 17 Inactives: Roethlisberger, Bell Out for Steelers

A number of starters are sitting out for playoff teams. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 31, 2017

Week 17 in the NFL means a number of starters for playoff teams will sit out to preserve their health for the postseason. Here are all the inactive players for each team. 

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell highlight the inactives for the early set of games. Check back here as the day progresses for the afternoon games' inactives, which will become official at 2:55 p.m. ET. 

Packers at Lions

Packers: WR Davante Adams, CB Damarious Randall, RB Aaron Jones, G Jahri Evans, TE Richard Rodgers, WR Jordy Nelson, LB Chris Odom

Lions: CB Nevin Lawson, TE Michael Roberts, RB Zach Zenner, RB Dwayne Washington, T Brian Mahalik, WR Jace Billingsley, DT Rodney Coe

Texans at Colts

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR DeAndrew White, RB Jordan Todman, LB LaTroy Lewis, T Kendall Lamm, G Jeff Allen

Colts: QB Brad Kaaya, WR Donte Moncrief, T Denzelle Good, DL Caraun Reid, OL Mark Glowinski, DT Jonathan Hankins

​Bears at Vikings

Bears: DL Rashaad Coward, QB Mark Sanchez, TE Adam Shaheen, G Josh Sitton, RB Taquan MIzzell, T Bobby Massie, DB Deiondre' Hall

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, CB Tramaine Brock, RB Mack Brown, C Pat Elflein, DE Tashawn Bower, DT Shamar Stephen

​Jets at Patriots

Jets: CB Rashard Robinson, LB Freddie Bishop, TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, T Brandon Shell, DT Deon Simon, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, WR Lucky Whitehead

Patriots: LB David Harris, OL Cole Croston, RB James White, WR Chris Hogan, RB Mike Gillislee, RB Rex Burkhead, DT Alan Branch

​Redskins at Giants

Redskins: WR Robert Davis, S DeAngelo Hall, LB Ryan Anderson, LB Zach Brown, G Kyle Kalis, C Demetrius Rhaney, DL Ziggy Hood

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram, QB Geno Smith, DE Avery Moss, LB Akeem Ayers, G Damien Mama, T Ereck Flowers

​Cowboys at Eagles

Cowboys: WR Cole Beasley, RB Rod Smith, TE Blake Jarwin, DE Benson Mayowa, DL David Irving, LB Tre'von Johnson, OL Kadeem Edwards

Eagles: RB Jay Ajayi, DE Derek Barnett, LB Nigel Bradham, DE Brandon Graham, DT Timmy Jernigan, S Rodney McLeod, CB Jalen Mills

Browns at Steelers

Browns: QB Cody Kessler, FB Dan Vitale, LB Jeremy Cash, OL Marcus Martin, OL Geoff Gray, WR Matt Hazel, TE Matt Lengel

Steelers: QB Ben Roethlisberger, CB Coty Sensabaugh, RB Le'Veon Bell, C Maurkice Pouncey, G David DeCastro, WR Antonio Brown, DE Cameron Heyward

