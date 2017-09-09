NFL

Why do the Steelers wear a DMR patch on their jerseys?

Chris Chavez
Saturday September 9th, 2017

If you watch a Pittsburgh Steelers game in 2017, you may have noticed a patch with the letters DMR on their jerseys.

The team is wearing a black patch with a shamrock on their jerseys this season to honor late owner Dan Rooney. His full name is Daniel Milton Rooney.

“We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “The shamrock is something he would be happy about. “I know he wouldn’t want us to make too much of a fuss. I think wearing a jersey patch, he would be proud of that. It’s a great way for all of us to remember what he meant to each one of us and what he meant to the organization.”

Rooney died on April 13 in Pittsburgh at the age of 84. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. Under Rooney, the Steelers won six Super Bowls and eight AFC Championships.

