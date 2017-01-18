Creamy Crab Dip

Hector Manuel Sanchez

This Creamy Crab Dip is a fresher take on the old one, getting its creamy consistency from a mixture of sour cream and mayonnaise instead of cream cheese.

January 18, 2017

Recipe from Southern Living

Remember that delicious crab dip from decades ago, the one with layers of cream cheese, crabmeat, and cocktail sauce? It was one of the most popular appetizers at all the parties but at some point it fell from favor as new recipes were introduced. It is time for Super Bowl parties again, and whether you are hosting or attending one, you want to try out a new recipe that will have the guests asking for more. Why not revisit an old recipe? Fresh crabmeat is a Southern favorite, and we like it served for any meal of the day, in omelets, salads, and soups. This Creamy Crab Dip is a fresher take on the old one, getting its creamy consistency from a mixture of sour cream and mayonnaise instead of cream cheese. And while we have nixed the cocktail sauce, you still get that fantastic low-country taste from the addition of Old Bay seasoning, which is also great on chicken, popcorn, and deviled eggs. If you can’t find Old Bay at the grocery store, use your favorite seafood seasoning blend. Crackers still work well with this dip, but try serving it with celery sticks for a healthier twist. This Creamy Crab Dip is also delicious spread across toast points or crostini. Sprinkle with some grated cheese and run them under the broiler for a few seconds. You can make a complete, hearty meal by topping a hot baked potato with some Creamy Crab Dip, or spoon it over the sides of just-out-of-the-oven roasted potatoes.

Total time Yield
5 mins 6 servings 

 

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked clean of shells
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup chopped scallions
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning
  • Chives
  • Celery sticks

Directions

    1. Stir together 12 oz. fresh lump crabmeat, drained and picked clean of shells; 1/2 cup sour cream; 1/2 cup mayonnaise; 1/3 cup chopped scallions; 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice; 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley; and 1 Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning. Top with fresh chives. Serve with celery sticks.

