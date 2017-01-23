Ginger-and-Honey Chicken Wings

Con Poulos

Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Food and Wine

Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.

Total time Yield
45 mins 4 servings

 

Ingredients

  • One 4 ounce piece of fresh ginger, peeled
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 2 1/4 pounds chicken wings
  • 2 tablespoons crushed salted roasted peanuts
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Directions

    1. Finely grate the ginger into a fine sieve set over a bowl. Press the juice from the ginger; you should have 1/3 cup. Discard the solids. Whisk in the honey and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.

    2. Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the 2 tablespoons of oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly browned on both sides, about 7 minutes. Continue to grill, turning and brushing with the ginger-honey mixture occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer to another large bowl and toss with the peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters