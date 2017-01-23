Ginger-and-Honey Chicken Wings

Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.
Recipe from Food and Wine
Using fresh ginger juice mixed with honey to baste wings gives them an addictive flavor. F+W's Justin Chapple tosses the grilled chicken wings with salted peanuts and fresh cilantro before serving them with lime wedges, which amps up the flavor even further. For a party, consider buying the wings already cut into drumettes and wingettes, which are easier to pick up and eat.
|Total time
|Yield
|45 mins
|4 servings
Ingredients
- One 4 ounce piece of fresh ginger, peeled
- 1/4 cup honey
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
- 2 1/4 pounds chicken wings
- 2 tablespoons crushed salted roasted peanuts
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
1. Finely grate the ginger into a fine sieve set over a bowl. Press the juice from the ginger; you should have 1/3 cup. Discard the solids. Whisk in the honey and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper.
2. Light a grill and oil the grate. In a large bowl, toss the chicken with the 2 tablespoons of oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly browned on both sides, about 7 minutes. Continue to grill, turning and brushing with the ginger-honey mixture occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes longer. Transfer to another large bowl and toss with the peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.