Sticky Baked Chicken Wings

Marcus Nilsson

Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste.

January 23, 2017

Recipe from Food and Wine

Chef Matt Jennings of Townsman in Boston means business when it comes to his food and his beloved Patriots football team. For the ultimate game-day snack, he tosses chicken wings that he bakes in the oven (instead of deep-frying) in a spicy glaze he makes with gochujang, the Korean red pepper paste.

Total time Yield
1 hour, 15 mins 8-10 servings

 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 1 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons gochujang (Korean red pepper paste)
  • 5 pounds chicken wings, split
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • Thinly sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds and chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Directions

    1. In a medium saucepan, whisk the ketchup with the vinegar, soy sauce, honey and gochujang and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 1 cup, about 15 minutes.

    2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 325°. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with foil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil; season generously with salt and pepper. Arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until cooked through and lightly browned, 30 minutes. Increase the oven temperature to 450°.

    3. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the wings to a clean large bowl; discard any juices from the baking sheets. Toss the wings with the gochujang sauce and arrange in a single layer on each of the prepared baking sheets. Bake until glazed and lightly charred in spots, 10 to 15 minutes more. Transfer the wings to a platter and garnish with scallions, sesame seeds and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters