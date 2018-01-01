Thanks in large part to Andy Dalton, the Bills are headed to the playoffs for the first time this millennium—and Buffalo fans are showing their appreciation in a big way.

The Bills needed the Ravens to lose to Dalton’s Bengals on Sunday in order to get into the postseason and Dalton came through in the clutch to make Buffalo’s dreams come true. On a fourth-and-12 with under two minutes to play, Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd that proved to be the game-winner.

As a show of gratitude, Bills fans decided to start donating to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, the charity founded by Dalton and his wife that helps kids with serious illnesses and special needs. In just more than a day, Bills fans have contributed more than $37,000.

Update: 1600 donors, $37,000! #BillsMafia we can’t thank you enough! This money is going to make a huge impact for seriously ill and physically challenged kids and their families! Keep it coming!! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

That’s impressive enough, but it’s even more incredible that donations are rolling in at a rate of 10 per minute.

Dalton told reporters Monday that most of the donations are for $17, because Dalton’s late touchdown snapped Buffalo’s streak of 17 seasons without a playoff appearance.