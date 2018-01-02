The 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018 were announced on Tuesday night, with a number of household names getting one step closer to being enshrined in Canton.

Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher and Steve Hutchinson are the only four players to make it in their first year of eligibility. Those four highlight the 15 modern-era finalists, a list that was narrowed from 27 semifinalists. The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will narrow the list to 10 and then five finalists. Those five finalists are voted on by the 48-member committee, and a player must receive at least 80% "yes" votes to make it into the Hall of Fame.

Another notable player to make the finalist list is Terrell Owens, who is a finalist for the third consecutive season. Despite being second all-time in receiving yards and third all-time in receiving touchdowns, Owens has not been selected, most likely due to his controversial behavior off the field.

Here is the complete list of finalists.

Ray Lewis, LB

Brian Urlacher, LB

Edgerrin James, RB

Randy Moss, WR

​Terrell Owens, WR

Isaac Bruce, WR

John Lynch, S

Brian Dawkins, S

Everson Walls, DB

Ty Law, CB

Tony Boselli, OT

Kevin Mawae, C

Joe Jacoby, OT

Steve Hutchinson, OG

Alen Faneca, OG

Players are eligible to be a Modern-Era finalist for 20 years before they become a Senior finalists. The Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee selects to two seniors finalists to be voted on as well as one contributor. This year's seniors finalists are linebacker Robert Brazile and guard Jerry Kramer, and the contributor finalist is Bobby Beathard.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 will be announced during a two-hour primetime special that will air the night before the Super Bowl, on Feb. 3. The players who receive the requisite 80% vote will be enshrined next August.