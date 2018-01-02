Vegas seems to think we're in store for a Patriots/Vikings Super Bowl in Minnesota.
If things go as the odds say they will, the Minnesota Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium.
The Vikings are Vegas' pick to win the NFC, as Minnesota is +175 to reach the Super Bowl and +400 to win it all. Over in the AFC, the Patriots are comfortable favorites to reach the Super Bowl at -140 and are +225 to win their third Super Bowl in four years.
Here are the odds for every team in the NFL playoffs to both reach the Super Bowl and win the title.
All odds via Bovada.lv
AFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl
New England Patriots -140
Pittsburgh Steelers +250
Jacksonville Jaguars +800
Kansas City Chiefs +800
Tennessee Titans +4000
Buffalo Bills +4000
AFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl
New England Patriots +225
Pittsburgh Steelers +575
Kansas City Chiefs +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars +2200
Buffalo Bills +6600
Tennessee Titans +10000
NFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl
Minnesota Vikings +175
New Orleans Saints +400
Los Angeles Rams +400
Philadelphia Eagles +475
Atlanta Falcons +800
Carolina Panthers +900
NFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl
Minnesota Vikings +375
New Orleans Saints +750
Los Angeles Rams +750
Philadelphia Eagles +1200
Atlanta Falcons +1600
Carolina Panthers +2500