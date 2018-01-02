If things go as the odds say they will, the Minnesota Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

The Vikings are Vegas' pick to win the NFC, as Minnesota is +175 to reach the Super Bowl and +400 to win it all. Over in the AFC, the Patriots are comfortable favorites to reach the Super Bowl at -140 and are +225 to win their third Super Bowl in four years.

Here are the odds for every team in the NFL playoffs to both reach the Super Bowl and win the title.

All odds via Bovada.lv

AFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl

New England Patriots -140

Pittsburgh Steelers +250

Jacksonville Jaguars +800

Kansas City Chiefs +800

Tennessee Titans +4000

Buffalo Bills +4000

AFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl

New England Patriots +225

Pittsburgh Steelers +575

Kansas City Chiefs +2000

Jacksonville Jaguars +2200

Buffalo Bills +6600

Tennessee Titans +10000

NFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings +175

New Orleans Saints +400

Los Angeles Rams +400

Philadelphia Eagles +475

Atlanta Falcons +800

Carolina Panthers +900

NFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings +375

New Orleans Saints +750

Los Angeles Rams +750

Philadelphia Eagles +1200

Atlanta Falcons +1600

Carolina Panthers +2500