Super Bowl Odds For Each Team in the Playoffs

Vegas seems to think we're in store for a Patriots/Vikings Super Bowl in Minnesota.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 02, 2018

If things go as the odds say they will, the Minnesota Vikings will become the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium. 

The Vikings are Vegas' pick to win the NFC, as Minnesota is +175 to reach the Super Bowl and +400 to win it all. Over in the AFC, the Patriots are comfortable favorites to reach the Super Bowl at -140 and are +225 to win their third Super Bowl in four years. 

Here are the odds for every team in the NFL playoffs to both reach the Super Bowl and win the title. 

All odds via Bovada.lv

AFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl

New England Patriots -140
Pittsburgh Steelers +250
Jacksonville Jaguars +800
Kansas City Chiefs +800
Tennessee Titans +4000
Buffalo Bills +4000

AFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl

New England Patriots +225
Pittsburgh Steelers +575
Kansas City Chiefs +2000
Jacksonville Jaguars +2200
Buffalo Bills +6600
Tennessee Titans +10000

NFC- Odds to reach the Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings +175
New Orleans Saints +400
Los Angeles Rams +400
Philadelphia Eagles +475
Atlanta Falcons +800
Carolina Panthers +900

NFC- Odds to win the Super Bowl

Minnesota Vikings +375
New Orleans Saints +750
Los Angeles Rams +750
Philadelphia Eagles +1200
Atlanta Falcons +1600
Carolina Panthers +2500

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters