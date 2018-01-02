Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley is one of the best assistant coaches in the league and could well land a head coaching gig, but that apparently doesn't exclude him from being pushed outside a bar in the heart of Steelers country.

Haley was shoved to the ground outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Years Eve, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and he injured his hip on the fall. The Steelers released a statement that did acknowledge the fall and injury but did not say that he was pushed.

Todd Haley injured a fall Sunday. Expect him back for the playoff game, per the #Steelers. pic.twitter.com/SXN0LoGAwf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2018

#Steelers OC Todd Haley was shoved down outside a bar near Heinz Field on New Year’s Eve, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. It resulted in a hip injury. Police have looked into it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

Police were reportedly involved in the incident, which happened outside a bar called Tequila Cowboy, according to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi. Fillipponi is also reporting that Haley's wife was somehow involved as well.

Haley is expected to be back on the sidelines when the Steelers host an AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Still, one has to wonder what led to someone pushing Haley, who is 50 years old, to the ground the night after the Steelers put the finishing touches on a 13-3 season.