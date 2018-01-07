Report: Packers Will Name Director Of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst Next GM

Brain Gutekunst was the Packers director of player personnel the last two seasons and has been with the team for the 19 seasons in total.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2018

The Packers are finalizing a five-year deal with director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst to make him the team's next general manager, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com report.

Gutekunst spent the last two seasons as the director of player personnel after spending 17 seasons in the team's scouting department. He spent his first 13 years with the Packers as a regional college scout and from 2012-2015 he served as the director of college scouting. Prior to coming to Green Bay, Gutekunst spent a season as a scouting assistant with the Chiefs.

The Packers have had a busy offseason so far, with former GM Ted Thompson moving to a new role as senior advisor to football operations and coach Mike McCarthy getting a two-year extension. Green Bay also lost offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt and receivers coach Luke Getsy.

The Packers went 7-9 in 2017 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, Aaron Rodgers' first season as the starter. Thanks to a broken collarbone, Rodgers only appeared in seven games this season.

