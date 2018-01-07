Tyrod Taylor In Concussion Protocol After Hard Hit From Dante Fowler Jr. In Loss To Jaguars

The Bills season came down to Nathan Peterman and he was intercepted to end the game.

By Chris Chavez
January 07, 2018

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's 10–3 wild card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter after taking a hit from Dante Fowler Jr. The team announced that he is in concussion protocol.

Taylor was tended to by the team's medical staff on the field. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey to wipe away any hopes of a comeback.

Taylor finished the day with 17 of 38 passes completed for just 134 yards and two interceptions. He rushed for 27 yards on seven attempts.

Peterman finished with one of three passes completed for 14 yards and one interception.

The Jaguars will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next round of the playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters