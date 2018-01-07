Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday's 10–3 wild card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter after taking a hit from Dante Fowler Jr. The team announced that he is in concussion protocol.

Taylor was tended to by the team's medical staff on the field. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman, who was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey to wipe away any hopes of a comeback.

Taylor finished the day with 17 of 38 passes completed for just 134 yards and two interceptions. He rushed for 27 yards on seven attempts.

Peterman finished with one of three passes completed for 14 yards and one interception.

The Jaguars will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the next round of the playoffs.