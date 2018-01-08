New Orleans Paper Declares Saints as Panthers' New Owner

After the Saints knocked the Panthers out of the postseason Sunday with a 31–26 win, one New Orleans paper went straight to the point with their trash talk.

The Times-Picayune's headline for Monday's paper read, "The Panthers already have a new owner: the New Orleans Saints."

Carolina owner Jerry Richardson announced his plan to sell the team in December amid workplace misconduct allegations. Diddy, Stephen Curry and Colin Kaepernick have expressed interest in buying the team together.

The Saints also defeated the Panthers in two regular-season matchups.

Here's to more Saints wins and more newspaper trash talk.