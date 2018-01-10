Ryan Shazier Attends Steelers Practice

By Charlotte Carroll
January 10, 2018

Ryan Shazier posted on Instagram Wednesday that he was finally able to make it to a Steelers practice after suffering a serious spine injury in Week 14. 

He said just to be "feel a part of it means the world," and thanked fans for thier support

I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50

​Shazier suffered the injury in the first half of the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Week 14. He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, a Level I trauma center, and was then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery. 

Shazier, 25, was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016. 

