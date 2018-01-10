Ryan Shazier Attends Steelers Practice

Ryan Shazier posted on Instagram Wednesday that he was finally able to make it to a Steelers practice after suffering a serious spine injury in Week 14.

He said just to be "feel a part of it means the world," and thanked fans for thier support

​Shazier suffered the injury in the first half of the Steelers' 23-20 win over the Bengals in Week 14. He was rushed to University of Cincinnati Trauma Center, a Level I trauma center, and was then transferred to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

Shazier, 25, was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016.