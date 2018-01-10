How Much Are Super Bowl Tickets?

If your NFL team is still in Super Bowl contention and you can think about buying tickets to the game in Minneapolis, congratulations, but you better be prepared to pay a small fortune.

With about four weeks to go before the game, tickets will cost you well over $3,000—and that’s just for the cheapest tickets.

Individual tickets are still available through Ticketmaster at the low, low price of $3,316 but that doesn’t include a service fee of $547.14 per ticket. The good news is delivery is free.

You won’t save any money buying your tickets on the secondary market either. The cheapest ticket available on StubHub, all the way up in the top corner of the stadium, costs $4,477.30 (including fees). On SeatGeek, the cheapest ticket is $4,665 with fees but at least that’s a sideline seat.

Ticket prices could still fluctuate wildly before the actual game, too. Yahoo’s Charles Robinson spoke to several ticket brokers in Minneapolis who are waiting to see how the hometown Vikings fare and how that will impact the ticket market.

“Right now the Vikings are everything,” one broker told Robinson. “Either you own tickets and are waiting for the Vikings to make it [into the Super Bowl] and drive up demand – or you don’t own tickets but you [pre-sold packages] and you need the Vikings out of it so things bottom out and you fill orders cheaply.”