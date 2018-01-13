How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch the Patriots and Titans face off in the Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 13.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 13, 2018

The Patriots welcome the Titans to Foxboro Saturday, Jan. 13, for a Divisional Round game.

New England is the top seed in the AFC and coming off a bye week. The Patriots have not lost a Divisional Round game since since they lost to the Jets in 2011. In 13 career Divisional Round games Tom Brady is 11-2 while completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,700 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Titans come into this game after completing an 18-point comeback in Arrowhead Stadium to knock off the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Without DeMarco Murray in the game Tennessee relied heavily on Derrick Henry who had 23 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 35 yards.

These teams have not played against each other since 2015 when New England won a 33-16 contest at home.

​How to Watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with CBS Sports All Access or the CBS Sports App.

