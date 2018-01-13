The Patriots welcome the Titans to Foxboro Saturday, Jan. 13, for a Divisional Round game.

New England is the top seed in the AFC and coming off a bye week. The Patriots have not lost a Divisional Round game since since they lost to the Jets in 2011. In 13 career Divisional Round games Tom Brady is 11-2 while completing 62 percent of his passes for 3,700 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Titans come into this game after completing an 18-point comeback in Arrowhead Stadium to knock off the Chiefs in the wild-card round. Without DeMarco Murray in the game Tennessee relied heavily on Derrick Henry who had 23 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 35 yards.

These teams have not played against each other since 2015 when New England won a 33-16 contest at home.

​How to Watch

When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:15 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with CBS Sports All Access or the CBS Sports App.