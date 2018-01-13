Report: Seahawks Likely to Hire Coach Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator

The Seahawks will reportedly to hire former Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator. 

By Charlotte Carroll
January 13, 2018

The Seahawks are expected to hire former Colts quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer as their offensive coordinator, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Seattle's general manager John Schneider worked in the Redskins' front office when the team's head coach was Marty Schottenheimer. Brian is Marty's son. 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Schottenheimer was Seattle's first choice. 

The Seahawks fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell this week. He spent the last seven seasons heading up the Seattle offense.

This past season, Seattle ranked 15th in total offense, with quarterback Russell Wilson leading the team in passing and rushing.

Seattle finished the year at 9–7, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2011. 

