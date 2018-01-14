How to Watch Steelers vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

By Charlotte Carroll
January 14, 2018

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. 

The Jaguars beat the the Bills 10–3 in Sunday's AFC wild-card game to secure a spot in the Divisional Round. Quarterback Blake Bortles went 12–for–23 with 87 passing yards and 88 rushing yards. 

Jacksonville last appeared in the playoffs in 2007 and this season boasted a defense that ranked second in total defense, sacks, interceptions and points allowed and first in passing defense.

The Steelers went 13–3 this season. In their sole meeting this season, the Jaguars beat the Steelers. 

See how to watch below:

How to Watch

Time: Sunday, January 14, 1:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Or you can watch via CBS Sports All Access or the CBS Sports App

