Watch: Steelers Center Maurkice Pouncey Pushes An Official But Does Not Get Ejected

Early in the first quarter of Sunday's Divisional Round game between the Steelers and Jaguars, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey got away with pushing a ref.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

The Steelers got away with one early in Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Jaguars as center Maurkice Pouncey avoided ejection after pushing a referee.

At the end of Pittsburgh's opening drive, with Jacksonville already leading 7-0, the Steelers and Jaguars got into a bit of shoving match. A third down pass to Eli Rogers left Pittsburgh two yards short of continuing the drive, and as players from each side pushed at each other, Pouncey found himself engaged with Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson.

When an official and Jacksonville's Telvin Smith attempted to break the two up, Pouncey pushed the ref aside with his left arm before the situation quickly subsided.

After the first quarter, Jacksonville held a 14-0 lead over the Steelers in Pittsburgh. The winner of this game will face the Patriots for the AFC Championship next week.

You can follow along with Steelers vs. Jaguars here.

