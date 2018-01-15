Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to become the Giants' next coach if offered the position, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

New York cannot offer Shurmur an official deal until Minnesota's season ends.

Shurmur, 52, has been the Vikings' offensive coordinator since the middle of the 2016 season after Norv Turner abruptly left the team following a 5-2 start. Before taking over as offensive coordinator, he was the tight ends coach at the start of 2016.

Prior to going to Minnesota, Shurmur was the Eagles' offensive coordinator while Chip Kelly was the coach. Shurmur also served as the interim coach for one game during 2015. Shurmur also spent two years as the Browns' head coach in 2011 and 2012, going 9-23 during that time. He was the Rams' offensive coordinator for two seasons before taking the helm in Cleveland.

The Giants went 3-13 this season and fired former coach Ben McAdoo and former general manager Jerry Reese after Week 13.