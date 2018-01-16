A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested after Saturday’s Eagles playoff game for allegedly punching a police horse, according to Fox Philadelphia.

Taylor Hendricks, of Whitehall Township, was ejected from the game against the Falcons and “then repeatedly punched a police horse, before striking a Philadelphia police officer,” the TV station reported.

He is due in court at the end of the month on charges of aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass. He could also be charged with animal cruelty.

Sadly, punching police horses isn’t all that uncommon. A quick Google search reveals similar incidents in Massachusetts, Minneapolis, Houston and Austin, Texas. None of those incidents involved sports fans, though there was a bizarre case at Pimlico racetrack in 1999 in which a man ran out on the track and tried to punch a horse in the middle of a Preakness undercard race.