Eagles Fan Ejected From Game, Arrested for Punching Police Officer and His Horse

The fan was ejected from the game and then arrested for punching police officer and his horse. 

By Dan Gartland
January 16, 2018

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania man was arrested after Saturday’s Eagles playoff game for allegedly punching a police horse, according to Fox Philadelphia

Taylor Hendricks, of Whitehall Township, was ejected from the game against the Falcons and “then repeatedly punched a police horse, before striking a Philadelphia police officer,” the TV station reported. 

He is due in court at the end of the month on charges of aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass. He could also be charged with animal cruelty. 

Sadly, punching police horses isn’t all that uncommon. A quick Google search reveals similar incidents in Massachusetts, Minneapolis, Houston and Austin, Texas. None of those incidents involved sports fans, though there was a bizarre case at Pimlico racetrack in 1999 in which a man ran out on the track and tried to punch a horse in the middle of a Preakness undercard race. 

