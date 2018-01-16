Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is OK after a minor car accident Tuesday, team spokesman Tad Dickman announced on Twitter.

Fournette's car was rear-ended, but he was able to drive home.

WJXT's Ashley Harding reported that Fournette was involved in a three-car chain reaction crash, and he was not at fault.

Fournette autographed his bumper and gave it to a transportation worker cleaning up the crash, according to NFL.com. He also took a photo with a boy who was in the one of the others cars in the crash.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

Fournette went to the locker room with a right ankle injury during the second quarter of Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Steelers but returned to the game in Jacksonville's opening possession of the second half. He ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45–42 win over the Steelers.

The Jaguars face the Patriots in the AFC Conference Championship this Sunday.