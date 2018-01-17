Gene Steratore Named Super Bowl LII Referee

Get ready for plenty of index card jokes in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LII.

Gene Steratore, the ref who famously turned to an index card for help in a measurement earlier this season, has been named the referee for Super Bowl LII, which will be played Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank in Minnesota.

It'll be the first time that Steratore, 54, refs the Super Bowl. He was previously the alternate for Super Bowl XLIV in 2010, and he has reffed 11 playoff games in his career.

Gene Steratore will be the referee for @SuperBowl LII. pic.twitter.com/mqaaMlO84h — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 17, 2018

Steratore has been an NFL official since 2003, and he comes from a family of referees—his brother is currently a back judge on Jerome Boger's crew and his father was a college football official and college basketball referee. Like his father, after the NFL season, Steratore also referees NCAA Division I basketball games, primarily for the Big Ten conference.

The other officials for the game will be umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerry Bergman, line judge Byron Boston, field judge Tom Hill, side judge Scott Edwards and back judge Perry Pagnelli.