Titans Hire Mike Vrabel as New Head Coach

Mike Vrabel was hired as the Titans' new head coach.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 20, 2018

Mike Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans' new head coach, the team announced Saturday.

Vrabel served as the defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans last season. The Texans' defensive coordinator job will go to assistant head coach Romeo Crennel, NFL.com reports.

Vrabel, 42, was one of three candidates interviewed for the job.

In 14 seasons in the NFL, Vrabel played for the Patriots, Steelers and Chiefs. Before heading to Houston, he coached the defensive line at Ohio State, his alma mater.

Head coach Mike Mularkey and the Titans mutually agreed to part ways this week despite contract extension talks.

Mularkey went 21–22 in his three seasons as the Titans' head coach. Tennessee is coming off back-to-back years in which it finished with a 9–7 regular season record.

This year, the Titans clinched their first playoff berth for the first time in nine years — a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Game was their first postseason victory in 14 years.

The Titans' season came to an end on Sunday with a 35–15 loss to the New England Patriots in the divisional round.

