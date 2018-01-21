The Patriots host the Jaguars in the AFC Championship on Sunday.

New England is playing in its seventh consecutive AFC Championship and is 3-3 in the previous six. The Patriots are the top seed in the conference after going 13-3 in the regular season. They defeated the Titans 35-14 in the Divisional Round to get a berth in the conference title game. Last season, New England won the AFC Championship over the Steelers 36-17.

Jacksonville has won two playoff games this season after missing the postseason in nine straight seasons. The Jaguars' last win was a 45-42 road triumph against the Steelers. This is the third time in team history that Jacksonville will play for the AFC crown. The first came in the team's second season (1996) and the other happened in the 1999 season. The Jaguars lost 20-6 to the Patriots in their first AFC Championship performance and they lost 33-14 to the Titans in their second.

The Jaguars and Patriots have not played each other since New England picked up a 51-17 home win in 2015.

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: You can watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch through CBS Sports All Access or the CBS Sports App.