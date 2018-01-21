Watch: Eagles Fans Mock Vikings' Skol Chant: 'Foles! Foles!'

It's a party at the Linc.

Eagles fans are having the time of their lives as their team is absolutely destroying the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Philly fans are now mocking the Vikings' famous Skol chant but put a twist on it—they're replacing Skoal with 'Foles!' in appreciation of St. Nick (Nicky Six), who has been incredible.

Quality mocking, but should have gone with Jawn instead of Foles. pic.twitter.com/DYwmuUatJS — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) January 22, 2018

Oh, to be an Eagles fan in Philadelphia tonight.