Watch: Eagles Fans Mock Vikings' Skol Chant: 'Foles! Foles!'

The Eagles fans are having the time of their lives while their team is crushing the Vikings in the NFC title game.
It's a party at the Linc.
Eagles fans are having the time of their lives as their team is absolutely destroying the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game. Philly fans are now mocking the Vikings' famous Skol chant but put a twist on it—they're replacing Skoal with 'Foles!' in appreciation of St. Nick (Nicky Six), who has been incredible.
And know the #Eagles mock #Vikings fans 🤷🏾♂️#Skol pic.twitter.com/Ud8KHKmYa3— Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 22, 2018
#Eagles fan mock the #skol chant 😂 pic.twitter.com/YS9rChodYO— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 22, 2018
Quality mocking, but should have gone with Jawn instead of Foles. pic.twitter.com/DYwmuUatJS— Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) January 22, 2018
Oh, to be an Eagles fan in Philadelphia tonight.