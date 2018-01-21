How Many Times Have the Patriots Been in the Super Bowl?

The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after coming back from an 11-point deficit to beat the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

This marks the 10th Super Bowl appearance for the franchise, eighth of which have come since 2001. That means the Feb. 4 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota will be Tom Brady's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots made their first Super Bowl appearance after the 1985 season but were pounded 46-10 by the Bears. They lost again to Brett Favre and the Packers after the 1996 season and did not win their first title until 2001, when Brady led the Pats to a 20-17 win over the Rams.

New England's most recent Super Bowl appearance came last year, when they came back from a 25-point deficit in the second half to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime.

All of the Patriots' Super Bowl appearance are listed below:

1985- Lost 46-10 to Bears

1998- Lost 35-21 to Packers

2001- Won 20-17 over Rams

2003- Won 32-29 over Panthers

2004- Won 24-21 over Eagles

2007- Lost 17-14 to Giants

2011- Lost 21-17 to Patriots

2014- Won 28-24 over Seahawks

2016- Won 34-28 over Falcons