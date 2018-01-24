NFL: Protocol Followed After Injury to Cam Newton

NFL says Panthers did not violate concussion protocol after injury to Cam Newton.

By Scooby Axson
January 24, 2018

The NFL says that the concussion protocol was not violated by the Carolina Panthers for its handling of an injury sustained by quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was hit by Saints defensive tackle David Oneymata in the fourth quarter of the wild card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

He got up and headed to the sideline motioning towards his eye. He went to the ground and the Panthers medical staff went out to treat Newton before he got to the sideline.

The league said that Newton took a knee "at the direction of multiple members of the Panthers sideline coaching and medical staffs." It added that Newton was properly evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent and did not sustain a concussion.

"Mr. Newton was immediately evaluated for a concussion and cleared by the team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," a statement from the NFL Players Association said. "We will continue to advocate for improvements to and strict compliance with all health and safety protocols for NFL players."

In their review of the incident, the NFL said that Newton "did not display 'gross motor instability,' and that the Panthers medical staff "acted with an abundance of caution."

Newton hurt his right knee during the game and that also contributed to him taking a knee before being assisted.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters