The NFL says that the concussion protocol was not violated by the Carolina Panthers for its handling of an injury sustained by quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was hit by Saints defensive tackle David Oneymata in the fourth quarter of the wild card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints.

He got up and headed to the sideline motioning towards his eye. He went to the ground and the Panthers medical staff went out to treat Newton before he got to the sideline.

The league said that Newton took a knee "at the direction of multiple members of the Panthers sideline coaching and medical staffs." It added that Newton was properly evaluated for a concussion in the sideline medical tent and did not sustain a concussion.

"Mr. Newton was immediately evaluated for a concussion and cleared by the team physician and unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant," a statement from the NFL Players Association said. "We will continue to advocate for improvements to and strict compliance with all health and safety protocols for NFL players."

In their review of the incident, the NFL said that Newton "did not display 'gross motor instability,' and that the Panthers medical staff "acted with an abundance of caution."

Newton hurt his right knee during the game and that also contributed to him taking a knee before being assisted.