Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Charged With Felony Robbery After Stealing $15 Phone Charger

Humphrey is charged with third-degree robbery, which means he allegedly used or threatened force during the theft.

By Daniel Rapaport
January 25, 2018

Next time you consider stealing your roommate's phone charger, think twice—It could land you in jail with a felony charge.

Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey, 21, has been charged with third-degree robbery, a felony charge, after he stole a $15 phone charger from a 30-year-old man at a hotel. 

According to a police report obtained by the Tuscaloosa News, Humphrey, who played his college ball at Alabama stole the charger at 3:19 a.m. and was released after posting bail at 10:30 a.m.

Third-degree robbery is defined as when the perpetrator uses or threatens force during the robbery. 

The Ravens are apparently aware of the situation:

"Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his," the team said in a statement. "Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation." 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters