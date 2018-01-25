Next time you consider stealing your roommate's phone charger, think twice—It could land you in jail with a felony charge.

Ravens rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey, 21, has been charged with third-degree robbery, a felony charge, after he stole a $15 phone charger from a 30-year-old man at a hotel.

According to a police report obtained by the Tuscaloosa News, Humphrey, who played his college ball at Alabama stole the charger at 3:19 a.m. and was released after posting bail at 10:30 a.m.

Third-degree robbery is defined as when the perpetrator uses or threatens force during the robbery.

The Ravens are apparently aware of the situation:

"Marlon told us that it was a misunderstanding regarding a $15 telephone charger, which he thought was his," the team said in a statement. "Our understanding is that he has been interviewed by University of Alabama Police and is cooperating. We are monitoring the situation."