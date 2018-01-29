Steelers Sign WR Trey Griffey, Son of Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

This is Trey Griffey’s third NFL team. 

By Dan Gartland
January 29, 2018

The Steelers have signed receiver Trey Griffey, the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr., to a futures contract, the team announced Monday

Griffey went undrafted out of Arizona in 2017 and was signed by the Colts, who released him in July. He then spent a few weeks with the Dolphins before being released in the final round of roster cuts. 

Griffey, listed at 6'3" and 192 pounds, caught 23 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns as a senior in college. His NFL.com scouting profile noted that he lacks precision in his route running and struggles to get a quick release at the line, though he does have good physicality. 

The Steelers also signed former Memphis receiver Tevin Jones (cut by the Chiefs in September) and former Cardinals running back James Summers (who played quarterback at East Carolina) to futures contracts. 

A futures contract allows teams to sign players not a roster at the end of the regular season to a contract that will go into effect at the start of the new league year in March.  

