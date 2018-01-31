Von Miller Thinks Kirk Cousins ‘Could Take Us Over the Edge’

Von Miller sees Kirk Cousins as a difference maker in Denver. 

By Dan Gartland
January 31, 2018

Kirk Cousins will have plenty of suitors when he hits the free agent market this spring but Broncos linebacker Von Miller hopes he ends up in Denver. 

“I’ve talked to him before. He knows exactly how I feel about Kirk Cousins and what he would mean to our team, and what he would mean to a lot of teams,” Miller said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. “He’s the hot quarterback on the market right now.

“We need Kirk,” Miller added with a smile. “I would like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now; Kirk could take us over the edge. But that’s the National Football League. It’s a lot of teams that need Kirk. It’s a lot of teams that need a great quarterback. Whatever team he ends up on would be a different team.”

After playing the last two seasons under the franchise tag for the Redskins, Cousins is set to play for a new team next season after Washington agreed to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs on Tuesday. He’s expected to draw interest from a number of QB-needy teams, such as the Jets and Browns. 

The Broncos went 5–11 this season while struggling to get consistent performance from their quarterbacks. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all started games for Denver in 2017, but none of them threw more touchdowns than interceptions. The Denver offense was ranked dead last by Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, while the defense came in at No. 11. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters