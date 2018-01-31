Kirk Cousins will have plenty of suitors when he hits the free agent market this spring but Broncos linebacker Von Miller hopes he ends up in Denver.

“I’ve talked to him before. He knows exactly how I feel about Kirk Cousins and what he would mean to our team, and what he would mean to a lot of teams,” Miller said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. “He’s the hot quarterback on the market right now.

“We need Kirk,” Miller added with a smile. “I would like to have Kirk. We have great quarterbacks now; Kirk could take us over the edge. But that’s the National Football League. It’s a lot of teams that need Kirk. It’s a lot of teams that need a great quarterback. Whatever team he ends up on would be a different team.”

After playing the last two seasons under the franchise tag for the Redskins, Cousins is set to play for a new team next season after Washington agreed to acquire Alex Smith from the Chiefs on Tuesday. He’s expected to draw interest from a number of QB-needy teams, such as the Jets and Browns.

The Broncos went 5–11 this season while struggling to get consistent performance from their quarterbacks. Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch all started games for Denver in 2017, but none of them threw more touchdowns than interceptions. The Denver offense was ranked dead last by Football Outsiders’ DVOA metric, while the defense came in at No. 11.