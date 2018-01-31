Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger is irate that his team is trading away talented young cornerback Kendall Fuller and vented his frustrations in a series of tweets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The Chiefs reportedly agreed to trade Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday night in exchange for Fuller and a third-round pick. (The trade can’t become official until the beginning of the new league year, on March 14.)

Fuller was a key component of the Washington defense, grading out as the team’s top defensive player, according to Swearinger. After news broke that Fuller was going to be the player headed to Kansas City, Swearinger unloaded on Twitter.

Oh this had to be a joke with K Fuller Right??? — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Not the #1 slot corner in the game? No way! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

This Is Unbelievable! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Bro Go Ball Out Bro!! I hate To See Stuff Like This Bro You graded Out As The Best On The Team with a 90’and you get traded?? Good luck lil bro go do #Numbers https://t.co/7sWnslMXSO — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Was There Ever A Standard On How It Was Done!! When Is Elite Overlooked!?! When Is Your Best Not Worth Fighting For?? This Is A Tough One! 🤦‍♂️ — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Men And Woman Lie!!! #NUMBERS Tell The Truth!!! Offense Wins Games!! Defense Wins Championships!!! — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) January 31, 2018

Swearinger also deleted a more aggressive tweet on Wednesday morning.

Swearinger started all 16 games for Washington this season after arriving on a three-year, $13.5 million contract.

Fuller was fourth on the team with 42 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions.