D.J. Swearinger Rips Redskins for Trading Kendall Fuller: ‘You Throw Away Your Best Defender!?!?’

D.J. Swearinger went OFF on his team.

By Dan Gartland
January 31, 2018

Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger is irate that his team is trading away talented young cornerback Kendall Fuller and vented his frustrations in a series of tweets on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. 

The Chiefs reportedly agreed to trade Alex Smith to Washington on Tuesday night in exchange for Fuller and a third-round pick. (The trade can’t become official until the beginning of the new league year, on March 14.)

Fuller was a key component of the Washington defense, grading out as the team’s top defensive player, according to Swearinger. After news broke that Fuller was going to be the player headed to Kansas City, Swearinger unloaded on Twitter. 

Swearinger also deleted a more aggressive tweet on Wednesday morning. 

Swearinger started all 16 games for Washington this season after arriving on a three-year, $13.5 million contract. 

Fuller was fourth on the team with 42 tackles and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. 

