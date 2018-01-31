Chris Long Will Get Tattoo of Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole's Face if Eagles Win Super Bowl

Long told Eagles linebacker coach Ken Flajole that he'd get a tattoo of his face if the Eagles win the Super Bowl. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 31, 2018

If the Eagles score an upset victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Chris Long might have to get a tattoo of a 63-year-old man on his body. 

Long, who signed with the Eagles this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles last year, told linebackers coach Ken Flajole shortly after signing with Philly that he'd get a tattoo of his face if they win the title together. 

Per ESPN:

When Long signed with the Eagles this offseason, he was reunited with his former defensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams, Ken Flajole, now Philadelphia's linebackers coach. Some friendly banter between the two this summer could now come back to bite Long.

"When Chris came [to Philadelphia], we were just talking, and I think it was probably training camp, and I probably told him something to the extent of, 'Hey, nothing would be better than to raise the Lombardi Trophy with you.' And he said, 'Hey, if we go to the Super Bowl and win, I'll put a tattoo of your face on my body,'" Flajole recalled. "I said, 'OK, Chris, you better be careful now, because you never know how these things turn sometimes."

Long told ESPN he didn't really consider it a bet, but more of a joke. Still, he said Flajole is holding him to it and reminded him this week. 

Asked where he'd put the tattoo of Flajole's face, Long said, "Man, I'm just going to hide his ugly mug."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters