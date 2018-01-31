If the Eagles score an upset victory over the Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Chris Long might have to get a tattoo of a 63-year-old man on his body.

Long, who signed with the Eagles this offseason after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles last year, told linebackers coach Ken Flajole shortly after signing with Philly that he'd get a tattoo of his face if they win the title together.

Per ESPN:

When Long signed with the Eagles this offseason, he was reunited with his former defensive coordinator with the St. Louis Rams, Ken Flajole, now Philadelphia's linebackers coach. Some friendly banter between the two this summer could now come back to bite Long. "When Chris came [to Philadelphia], we were just talking, and I think it was probably training camp, and I probably told him something to the extent of, 'Hey, nothing would be better than to raise the Lombardi Trophy with you.' And he said, 'Hey, if we go to the Super Bowl and win, I'll put a tattoo of your face on my body,'" Flajole recalled. "I said, 'OK, Chris, you better be careful now, because you never know how these things turn sometimes."

Long told ESPN he didn't really consider it a bet, but more of a joke. Still, he said Flajole is holding him to it and reminded him this week.

Asked where he'd put the tattoo of Flajole's face, Long said, "Man, I'm just going to hide his ugly mug."