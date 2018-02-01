Watch: Heart-Pounding Eagles Super Bowl Hype Video

The Eagles have won the battle of hype videos after releasing one Thursday that is sure to give Philadelphia fans the chills. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 01, 2018

The Eagles have won the battle of hype videos after releasing one Thursday that is sure to give Philadelphia fans the chills. 

It's full of memorable moments and great fan reactions. 

Plus the video is narrated by actor and Philly superfan Bradley Cooper, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After Malcolm Jenkins speaks, Cooper takes over with the narration that focuses on the importance of the one game. 

Jenkins takes over one more time before the end. 

Enjoy the leadup Eagles fans. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters