The Eagles have won the battle of hype videos after releasing one Thursday that is sure to give Philadelphia fans the chills.

It's full of memorable moments and great fan reactions.

Plus the video is narrated by actor and Philly superfan Bradley Cooper, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

After Malcolm Jenkins speaks, Cooper takes over with the narration that focuses on the importance of the one game.

One game is all we got. One game is all we need.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ykbgOt5vBf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2018

Jenkins takes over one more time before the end.

Enjoy the leadup Eagles fans.