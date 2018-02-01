The NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend.

However, the Patriots are taking preparation to a whole new and very public level: A copy of Tom Brady's acceptance speech was seen in plain view of media during the team's press conference Thursday.

NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend, but someone was carrying Tom Brady's acceptance speech in plain view of media during Pats presser today.... pic.twitter.com/Oxo2DUKSyJ — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) February 2, 2018

Go ahead and tilt your phones or your head to see this one, but there's Brady's name.

Let this be a lesson to all: Keep your work inside your folder.