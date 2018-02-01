Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier shared a promising update on his recovery on Thursday, posting a photo of himself standing next to Ben Roethlisberger.

The update comes on the same day University of Pittsburgh Medical Center announced that Shazier has been released from the hospital’s inpatient rehab center.

“Ryan Shazier was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Mercy today and will transition into an outpatient therapy program through the UPMC Centers for Rehab Services,” the hospital’s statement read in full.

Shazier was initially hospitalized in Cincinnati after suffering a spinal injury in Pittsburgh’s game against the Bengals on Dec. 4. He was transferred to UPMC, where he underwent spinal stabilization surgery.

Shazier first attended a Steelers home game two weeks after the injury and was at practice in a wheelchair on Jan. 10. The team has been providing only occasional updates on his condition.