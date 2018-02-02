Eagles' Alshon Jeffery: 'We're Bringing That Trophy Back to Philly'

By Karl Bullock
Alshon Jeffery doubled down on his Super Bowl guarantee ahead of Sunday's contest against the New England Patriots.

Speaking to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero prior to Super Bowl LII, Jeffrey cut Pelissero off when he prefaced a question with "if you win."

"Ain't no if. Ain't no if, man," Jeffrey told Pelissero. "Speak it into existence. When we win this game on Sunday, ain't no telling what we're going to do, but we're probably going to celebrate, have some fun."

At the end of a 3-13 Bears season in 2016, and with free agency looming, Jeffrey made a bold proclamation about a Super Bowl appearance while still a member of the Bears.

The statement led to speculation that Jeffrey would be back in Chicago on a long-term deal. Just two months later, Jeffrey signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $14 million dollar deal.

Jeffrey was second on the Eagles in catches (57), receiving yards (789), and led the team in receiving touchdowns (9). He signed a four-year, $52 million dollar extension in December.

Fast-forward to 2018 and the Eagles are one win away from making Jeffrey's guarantee somewhat prophetic.

"We're bringing that trophy back to Philly, man," he told NFL Network.

The Eagles face the Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST.

