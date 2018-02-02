The Houston Texans acknowledged Friday that they are the subject of a lawsuit filed earlier that day, which claims the team "failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016."

The Texans posted their response on Twitter, saying the matter was addressed at the time.

Statement from the Houston Texans: pic.twitter.com/XwnAgxZMAy — Texans PR (@TexansPR) February 3, 2018

The Texans also said they will fight the lawsuit.

It's unclear as of now who within the Texans organization is accused of sexual harassment.