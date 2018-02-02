Lawsuit Filed Against Houston Texans Over Handling of Sexual Harassment Complaint

It's unclear as of now who within the Texans organization is accused of sexual harassment. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 02, 2018

The Houston Texans acknowledged Friday that they are the subject of a lawsuit filed earlier that day, which claims the team "failed to properly investigate and respond to a sexual harassment complaint filed by a former employee in November 2016."

The Texans posted their response on Twitter, saying the matter was addressed at the time.

The Texans also said they will fight the lawsuit.

